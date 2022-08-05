Japanese backing for military build-up likely to rise after China's missiles

TOKYO (REUTERS) - China's firing of missiles into waters less than 160km from Japan in a display of might after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan will likely bolster public support for a military build-up aimed at defence against Japan's big neighbour.

China launched five ballistic missiles into the sea at the western end of the Okinawa island chain on Thursday (Aug 4), part of flurry of military exercises and activity two days after Mrs Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit self-ruled Taiwan in 25 years.

"It clearly shows that if anything happened with Taiwan that we will be affected," said Mr Taro Kono, a senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker and former foreign and defence minister.

"The tide has clearly turned in Japan," he added, when asked whether the public would back higher military spending.

Defence is a divisive issue in Japan, which, as a legacy of World War II, has a pacifist Constitution and an enduring public wariness about entanglement in US-led wars.

China's unprecedented missile launches into Japan's exclusive economic zone came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government prepares to publish a defence budget request for a significant increase in spending this month.

The spending plan will be followed by a year-end overhaul of defence policy expected to include a call for the acquisition of longer-range munitions to fend off China, which in 2019 replaced North Korea in Japan's assessment as its primary national security threat.

Concern about Chinese military activity in the seas and skies around Taiwan and Japan has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, because Japan worries it provides China with a precedent for the use of force against Taiwan that the United States may not directly intervene to stop.

"The military balance has greatly changed around Taiwan,"said retired admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, who served as chief of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces' Joint Staff for five years until 2019.

"I hope defence budget discussions will get serious."