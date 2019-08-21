Japan, South Korea foreign ministers meet amid diplomatic row

BEIJING (KYODO) - The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea began talks on Wednesday (Aug 21) on the outskirts of Beijing amid a diplomatic feud between the neighbouring countries over wartime history and trade policy.

The focus of the meeting, held on the sidelines of three-way talks with China, is whether Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha can find a way to de-escalate the situation as relations sink to their lowest point in years.

Mr Kono said the previous day that he hopes to discuss the issue of compensation for South Koreans who say they were forced to work in factories during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Tokyo has railed against a series of South Korean court decisions ordering Japanese companies to reimburse such individuals, saying the issue was settled by a 1965 bilateral accord under which it provided Seoul with a US$500 million lump sum.

"I hope to discuss the matter (with Kang) so that the South Korean side will handle it appropriately," Mr Kono told reporters.

Seoul, meanwhile, has criticised Tokyo's decision to tighten trade controls on its neighbour, saying the measures are retaliation and go against the spirit of free trade.

On July 4, Japan began requiring case-by-case approval for exports of some materials that are crucial to the South Korean technology industry. Then on Aug 2, it decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum trade restrictions on goods that can be diverted for military use.

South Korea has since taken Japan off of its own "white list" of trusted trade partners and announced tighter restrictions for importing coal ash and some waste recycling materials.

The tit-for-tat measures came amid a wave of outrage in South Korea for what is seen as Japan's failure to own up to wartime atrocities. Boycotts of Japanese products have sprung up and some airlines have cancelled flights between the two countries.

At their meeting earlier this month in Bangkok, Mr Kono and Ms Kang were unable to bridge the gap between their countries despite calls from the United States to work out their differences.

They did, however, agree to cooperate regarding North Korea, a point they were expected to reinforce in their talks on Wednesday after a three-way meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a resort area in the northeast of Beijing.

The North has carried out a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks, underscoring the need for Japan and South Korea, both key US allies in Asia, to remain on the same page on security matters.

South Korea, however, has recently suggested it may pull out of a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo because of the soured ties.

The two countries are facing a deadline later this week for a decision on whether to extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, for another year.