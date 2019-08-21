Japan, China, South Korea to coordinate trilateral summit amid soured ties

BEIJING (KYODO) - Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers on Wednesday (Aug 21) began talks in Beijing in which they are expected to coordinate the schedule for their leaders' summit in China later this year, as tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have been escalating.

At their trilateral meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, Wang Yi and Kang Kyung Wha, are also likely to confirm that the three countries will work in tandem to achieve denuclearisation of North Korea.

Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul have been hosting in turn the annual summits, but they were occasionally put off against backdrop of a chill in Japan's relations with its two neighbours over history and territorial disputes as well as political turmoil in South Korea.

Recently, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have plunged to the lowest point since normalisation in 1965 over Japanese imposition of export control measures in the wake of a string of South Korean court rulings last year ordering compensation for wartime labour.

All eyes are on whether the foreign ministers from the three East Asian nations can pave the way for holding a trilateral summit this year, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae In have shown little sign of making concessions.

In 2018, South Korea's top court ruled that Japanese companies must compensate people claiming to be victims of forced labour during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.

Mr Abe's government has argued that the decisions are against a 1965 bilateral agreement that settled the compensation issue "finally and completely," criticising Mr Moon's administration for violating an international treaty.

Japan has strengthened export controls on South Korea since last month, citing security concerns. Seoul has insisted that the measures are aimed at taking reprisals against the court rulings, triggering a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the two countries.

Mr Kono, Mr Wang and Ms Kang also met at a resort in the Chinese capital at a time when North Korea's consecutive test-firings of new weapons have added to uncertainties in the regional security situation.

North Korea has repeatedly launched projectiles, including what Tokyo and Seoul have suspected short-range ballistic missiles, off its east coast since July 25, in protest of a South Korea-US joint military drill that took place from Aug 5 through Tuesday.

As China and South Korea have expressed willingness to bolster economic relations with the North, Mr Kono is eager to urge Beijing and Seoul to fully implement UN sanctions resolutions against Pyongyang, a Japanese government source said.

UN Security Council resolutions have banned North Korea from using ballistic technology.

Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers got together for the first time since they did so in Tokyo in August 2016. The last trilateral summit was held in Tokyo in May 2018.