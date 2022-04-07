Japan, South Korea coal users cut Russian imports, seek alternatives

SEOUL/TOKYO (REUTERS) - At least two utilities in Japan and South Korea have halted Russian coal imports in recent months and others may have to follow suit and join a scramble for new sources if sanctions are expanded, analysts and company officials said.

The two nations combined take about one-fifth of Russia's coal exports, its biggest customers after China, and if the EU follows through on a proposal to stop using Russian coal they will likely face pressure for similar steps, intensifying the competition for limited alternative supplies.

"An EU ban would likely force importers in the EU, Japan and South Korea to cut their reliance on Russian thermal and coking coal," CBA analyst Vivek Dhar said in note.

Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co had already stopped buying Russian coal as of end-March, a company spokesperson said, citing the risk of supply disruptions after initial sanctions on Moscow. The company bought 7 per cent of its thermal coal from Russia in the year to March of last year.

The utility is procuring alternative supplies from other regions, he added, without specifying where.

"We have no plan to buy Russian coal this financial year, either," he said.

In South Korea, at least one unit of state utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) began diversifying coal import sources away from Russia in February, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"Our portion of Russian coal out of imports was small to begin with - about 10 per cent last year - and we've stopped ordering coal from Russia since February, diversifying to other regions,"said a source at the unit. The source was not authorised to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

"The situation is similar for other (Korean) power generation firms," the source added, but did not indicate which other regions they were turning to.

The European Commission on Tuesday (April 5) proposed new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on buying Russian coal, in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"It will be very challenging for OECD nations to replace their coal imports from Russia," CBA's Dhar said.

"There is simply very limited spare capacity in thermal and coking coal markets." Top exporters Australia and Indonesia have already hit production limits amid a rush for non-Russian coal supplies in Asia and Europe that will keep global prices elevated.

Japan, the world's No. 3 coal importer, has long-term plans to lower its reliance on Russian energy but has not instructed utilities to suspend coal purchases from Russia, an official at the industry ministry said.