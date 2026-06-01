Japan PM urges free passage through Hormuz in Iran President phone talks

Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi called for the safe passage to be “realised as soon as possible for vessels of all countries including Japan and other Asian countries”.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on June 1 called for the free and safe passage of ships through the effectively closed Strait of Hormuz in phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Amid uncertainty regarding the progress of peace talks over the US-Israeli war against Iran, the Prime Minister told reporters she also expressed “strong hope” that the Iranian side “will show the greatest possible flexibility and that an agreement can be reached as soon as possible”.

Takaichi and Pezeshkian held their third phone conversation since the conflict began in late February, with the talks sought by Tehran. Takaichi said the Iranian President gave an account of the negotiations with the US and their outlook.

The Prime Minister said she and Pezeshkian agreed to continue close communication towards a resolution to the conflict. Although a close ally to the United States, Japan is known to traditionally maintain amicable ties with Iran.

On the ongoing effective closure of the strait, Takaichi called for safe passage to be “realised as soon as possible for vessels of all countries including Japan and other Asian countries”.

Many resource-poor Asian countries including Japan are facing economic challenges from rising crude oil costs and shortages of key commodities due to their dependence on the Middle East for imports that largely pass through the strait, a critical energy chokepoint.

Some Japan-connected vessels have passed through the strait, however, including a tanker operated by a unit of major refiner Idemitsu Kosan that on May 25 became the first to arrive in the country since the conflict began.

US and Iranian media reports said both sides are seeking revisions to a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire by 60 days despite US government sources saying negotiators had largely agreed on it on May 28 .

Separately, Takaichi said she also had phone talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who was inaugurated in February, ahead of her phone talks with Pezeshkian. KYODO NEWS