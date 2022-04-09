Japan, Philippines eye further defence cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

From left: Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at a meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on April 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday (April 9) to consider further expanding defence cooperation against a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting in Tokyo of the two Asian nations' foreign and defence ministers was the first in the "2+2" format between the key United States allies.

The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting.

Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct in the East and South China Seas, while Russia's actions in Ukraine and North Korea's missile tests also of mutual concern.

Japan and the Philippines signed an agreement to forge closer defence ties in January 2015 and have since conducted nearly 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 they also held joint air force exercises.

Japan has also transferred defence and technology equipment that could help the Philippines boost patrols in the South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with China.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also attended the meeting.

The defence ministers met on Thursday and agreed to further boost security cooperation by conducting joint exercises.

The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan's ninth such grouping but only the second in South-east Asia, after Indonesia.

