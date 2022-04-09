Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike

LVIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine called for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, a deliberate attack on civilians. The city's mayor estimated 4,000 people were gathered there at the time.

The United States, the European Union and Britain condemned the incident which took place on the same day European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to show solidarity and accelerate Ukraine's membership process.

"We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Mr Zelensky said in a video posted late on Friday (April 8).

"Any delay in providing ... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us," he said, calling for an energy embargo and all Russian banks to be cut off from the global system.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the station was hit by a Tochka U short-range ballistic missile containing cluster munitions, which explode in mid-air, spraying lethal bomblets over a wider area.

Reuters was unable to verify what happened in Kramatorsk.

Cluster munitions are banned under a 2008 convention. Russia has not signed it but has previously denied using such armaments in Ukraine.

Russia's more than six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.

Russian families buried relatives killed in Ukraine with gun salutes and military bands on Friday, a day after the Kremlin said for the first time it had lost significant numbers of troops.

In Washington, a senior defence official said the United States was "not buying the denial by the Russians that they weren't responsible", and believed Russian forces had fired a short-range ballistic missile in the train station attack.

The Russian defence ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying the missiles said to have struck the station were used only by Ukraine's military and that Russia's armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24 in what he called a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Russia's southern neighbour.

Ukraine and its Western supporters call that a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.