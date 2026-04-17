Japan gives new official name to days exceeding 40 deg C

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The new word, kokushobi, was included in the lexicon due to a recent high frequency of days exceeding 40 deg C.

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TOKYO – Days when the temperature exceeds 40 deg C will be given a new name, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced on April 17 .

The agency made the decision based on the results of an online survey and the opinions of experts.

The new word – kokushobi, which can be translated as “severely hot day” – is now part of the lexicon used in weather forecasts.

Other official words used in the forecasts are natsubi (summer day) for days higher than 25 deg C, manatsubi (midsummer day) for days higher than 30 deg C and moshobi (extremely hot day) for days higher than 35 deg C.

The new word was included in the lexicon due to a recent high frequency of days exceeding 40 deg C.

In the survey, which ran from February through March, the agency included 13 candidates for the new word, including the one that was chosen.

According to the agency, there have been 108 days when the temperature has exceeded 40 deg C since statistics began in 1872. Of these, 41 days occurred between 2023 and 2025. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK