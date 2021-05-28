Japan considering providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan: Newspaper

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The Japanese government is considering providing part of the national supply of Covid-19 vaccines secured from AstraZeneca to Taiwan, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Friday (May 28), citing government and ruling party sources.

Japan approved AstraZeneca's vaccine last week and has contracted to buy 120 million doses.

But there are no immediate plans to use the shots in the country, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.

AstraZeneca's local partner Daiichi Sankyo Co started bottling the vaccine in March and the stockpile is currently estimated at around 30 million doses which will expire by September if not used.

The amount is set to increase as AstraZeneca added Nipro Corp this week as its third local partner to conduct filling and packaging of the vaccine.

Japan started its inoculation drive in mid-February, later than most major economies and using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

A vaccine developed by Moderna also went into use this week with the opening of mass vaccination centres.

Japan is also looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas by about three weeks to June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open.

The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system remain severe.

Japan has seen a record number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition in recent days, even as the number of new infections have slowed.