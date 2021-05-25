Taiwan reports rise in Covid-19 cases, extends raised alert level to June 14

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan reported 542 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (May 25), including 261 cases added to the totals for days over the past week or so as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

The island has been battling a rise in infections after months of relative safety, shocking a population used to living with few restrictions, though the total case numbers remain low compared with some other parts of the world.

Taiwan's government also extended the time period for its raised Covid-19 alert level to June 14, meaning restrictions on gatherings will remain in place, amid the rise in domestic infections. In Taiwan's four-tier Covid-19 alert system, Level 3 mandates mask-wearing once people leave their homes, social distancing and a limit on gatherings. The alert was originally due to expire on May 28.

The government is also working to set up more test stations in "hot spots" across the island and has asked manufacturers to speed up the production of Covid-19 test kits.

The government also said on Tuesday that two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan by the end of June and 10 million by the end of August.

Most of those infected in the current wave either have no or light symptoms. Northern Taiwan has been most badly affected, but cases have been reported across the island.