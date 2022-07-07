Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan

NEW TAIPEI CITY (AFP) - Dressed in military camouflage with an assault rifle at the ready, "Prof" Yeh peers from behind a vehicle in a parking lot outside Taipei, scanning his surroundings and waiting for a signal to advance.

Yeh actually works in marketing, and his weapon is a replica - but he is spending the weekend attending an urban warfare workshop to prepare for what he sees as the very real threat of a Chinese invasion.

"The Russia-Ukraine war is a big reason why I came to this workshop," 47-year-old Yeh, whose call sign during training is "Prof", says during a break between sessions.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine at the end of February, he gave shape to the darkest fears of many Taiwanese.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.

The war in Ukraine has inspired Yeh.

The resilience of Ukrainian forces has given him hope that with the right tactics, Taiwan too might have a chance defending itself against its much mightier neighbour.

He is not alone - the organisers of the urban combat course say their students have nearly quadrupled since February. Firearms and first aid courses have also seen increased enrolment.

'Sense of crisis'

Disquiet over China was brewing in Taiwan long before the Russian invasion.

Max Chiang, CEO of the company that organises the workshops, says there has been "a heightened sense of crisis" among Taiwanese people since 2020, when Chinese warplanes began making regular incursions into the island's air identification zone.

Roughly 380 sorties were recorded that year - a number that more than doubled in 2021, and is on track to do so again this year, according to an AFP database.