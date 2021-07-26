In first high level meeting since March, China hits out at US for demonising it

BEIJING - High-level talks between China and the US got off to a tense start after vice foreign minister Xie Feng hit out at his American counterpart for treating China as an "imagined enemy", and asked Washington to roll back on sanctions.

Describing the bilateral relationship as being in a stalemate, Mr Xie blamed the US for demonising his country, and said it had no right to lecture the East Asian giant on democracy and human rights.

The two diplomats met on Monday morning (June 26) in the city of Tianjin, about 100km southeast of Beijing because of Covid-19 precautions.

China's Foreign ministry said previously that Tianjin was picked because of quarantine considerations and its close proximity to Beijing. Beijing has the strictest rules when it comes to Covid prevention.

Ms Wendy Sherman, who is US deputy secretary of state, is also scheduled to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi later on Monday. Her Asia tour had included stops in Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.

In a readout released by the Chinese foreign ministry of their meeting, Mr Xie was said to have told Ms Sherman that the US could divert public discontent and shift the blame over domestic problems by making China its imagined enemy.

"It seems that a whole-of-government and whole-of-society campaign is being waged to bring China down," he was quoted as saying.

Mr Xie also accused the US of imposing its own rules-based international order on other countries, and called for a "new type of international relations" that values mutual respect, equity and "win-win cooperation" among others.

Citing the hundreds of thousands of deaths lost to the Covid-19 pandemic in the US and the wars it has waged overseas, Mr Xie said the US was in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights.

During the meeting, Mr Xie gave the Americans two lists that had included a request to lift visa restrictions on Chinese students and sanctions against Communist Party members, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, China announced sanctions on seven individuals, including former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation for the move by Washington on July 16 to punish seven Chinese officials for supposedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

The China-US relationship has been in the doldrums since former US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on a range of Chinese goods in early 2018. Those tariffs remain in place, and China has also introduced tit-for-tat tariffs.

Since taking office earlier this year, President Joe Biden has kept up America's toughened policy towards Beijing, tightening the noose on Chinese companies and criticising what he described as human rights abuses in Xinjiang and China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong.

The two governments clashed during a meeting in Alaska in March, the first between the two sides since Mr Biden took office. US officials said Ms Sherman was expected to insist during her China visit on "guardrails" to manage the relationship and keep it from descending into conflict.

The US State Department has not released any information on how the meeting went, but foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that Washington sought Chinese cooperation on climate change, Iran and North Korea's nuclear issue.