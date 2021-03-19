US says China's actions threaten global stability, vows to stand up for friends

ANCHORAGE (REUTERS) - The Biden administration began its first high-level in-person talks with rival China on Thursday (March 18), saying that Chinese actions threaten a global order based on rules and vowing that Washington would also stand up for its friends.

“We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the start of talks with Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage that the US side would discuss its “deep concerns” about Chinese actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion of allies.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” he said.

In lengthy response to the US opening statements, Yang hit back, accusing the United States of using its military might and financial supremacy to pressure countries and of abusing national security to threaten the future of international trade.

He said Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were all inseparable parts of Chinese territory and China firmly opposed US interference in its internal affairs.

Yang said human rights in the United States were at a low point with black Americans being “slaughtered” and added that the United States should handle its own affairs and China its own.

Yang said it was necessary to abandon a “Cold War mentality", and confrontation and added: “The way we see the relationship with the United States is as President Xi Jinping has said, that is we hope to see no confrontation, no conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the United States.”

Earlier on Thursday, a senior US administration official said the US expects talks with China in Alaska will be "pretty tough", but there will be a genuine attempt to find areas where the two countries can work together.

The two sides appear poised to agree on very little during what will be the first high-level in-person talks with China by President Joe Biden's administration.

"We're expecting much of these conversations will be pretty, pretty tough," the official told reporters ahead of the talks.

"There's clearly... some serious areas of difference, but perhaps this is a bit different from ... the previous administration. I think there's also... a genuine attempt to find possible areas where we can work together," the official said.

Citing climate change, the official said the United States "will be looking in earnest for some areas where we are going to be able to work with our Chinese friends."

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said earlier the meetings would be an opportunity to press China on issues "where the US and the international community expect transparency and accountability, and to understand where we may have interest in cooperating, including climate change."