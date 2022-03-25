How will the China Eastern plane crash investigation be carried out?

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has launched an investigation into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged rapidly from cruising altitude into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

The crash of the Boeing 737-800 is China's first deadly aviation accident since 2010 in a country that has had one of the world's strongest safety records over that period.

There are international standards governing some parts of air crash investigations, but the practical management of them differs by country.

China will lead the investigation because the crash occurred on its territory and the United States has the right to participate because the plane was designed and manufactured there.

China's chain of command

China's State Council, the Cabinet led by Premier Li Keqiang, has set up an investigation team led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The search and rescue response also involves multiple other ministries.

The aviation safety office of CAAC, which has an accident investigation department, is leading the technical work.

The State Council oversees major industrial accidents and natural disasters, giving it a more direct political oversight element than crash investigations in places like the United States.

Zheng Lie, chairman of the aviation department at Australia's Swinburne University of Technology, said the high-level involvement signified the government was taking the situation seriously and would also help improve cooperation throughout China's extensive bureaucracy.

CAAC is only at the vice-minister level, he said, so the State Council would allow for minister-level involvement.