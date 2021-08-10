How should China respond to the Covid-19 Delta variant?

A medical worker taking a swab sample for the coronavirus from an elderly resident at her home in Nantong, Jiangsu, on Aug 8, 2021.
A medical worker taking a swab sample for the coronavirus from an elderly resident at her home in Nantong, Jiangsu, on Aug 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Ma Danmeng, Wang Lijun, Zhao Jinzhao, Xu Wen, Liu Denghui, Cao Yuan, Zhang Jinning and Denise Jia
  • Published
    27 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - After largely controlling the Covid-19 pandemic for 20 months, China's "zero-case" strategy is facing its biggest challenge yet: the highly transmissible and virulent Delta variant.

As of Thursday, China had 533 new cases in 18 out of 31 provinces and province-level cities, all of them caused by the Delta mutation of the coronavirus. The rapid spread makes China's control measures more costly and is stirring debate over whether the government needs to recalibrate its strategy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 