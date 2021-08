BEIJING - Wuhan noodle shop owner Sun Bin thought the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic was over when he reopened for business in the spring of 2020.

The city had just emerged from a 76-day lockdown. Then, barely a month later, a resurgence of infections prompted a round of mass testing and targeted lockdowns in what was then the epicentre for the disease. Mr Sun's business weathered that storm, too.