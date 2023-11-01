Hopes are for US, China to build confidence at expected Xi-Biden meet: Ng Eng Hen

BEIJING – While the United States and China may not be ready to resolve their core differences, there are areas that they can work on that would build confidence, from the economy to defence and climate change, said Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Most leaders would be hoping for continuity when an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping takes place in the US later in November, he told reporters on Wednesday.

“In other words, whatever is achievable or has been agreed upon doesn’t get disrupted by balloon incidents or other issues,” said Dr Ng.

He was referring to the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the US in early 2023 that derailed ties.

Top-level dialogue between officials from both countries has picked up since June as bilateral relations thawed, paving the way for a possible Xi-Biden meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco.

If the meeting takes place, expectations should be kept realistic, said Dr Ng.

The US-China relationship is central to the region and globally, he added, but Beijing and Washington are far from the stage where they can aim for resolution of core differences.

There are, however, aspects that they both can agree on, which are achievable with some stretch, and would build confidence at various levels, he noted, citing the areas of economics, finance, defence, transnational threats such as climate change and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Dr Ng was speaking to reporters in Beijing, where he wrapped up a four-day trip after attending the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum and met top military officials from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security conference akin to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which Dr Ng attended for the fifth time.

The minister said the world needs both a strong US and a strong China, and a model that can accommodate a resident power and a rising one.

“Because both will continue to be strong, they will have to come to mutual accommodation… Without them coming together, our world would be very more dangerous and brittle,” he said.

Elaborating on the expected Xi-Biden meeting, Dr Ng said he was optimistic that there will be effective outcomes. “Coming out of Bali, I think both sides have an understanding that there’s more at stake,” he said, referring to the last time both leaders met at the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia in November 2022.