Hong Kong's struggling economy will soldier on, says official

HONG KONG - A day after the city's financial secretary warned that months of protests cost the economy 2 percentage points last quarter, another top official on Saturday (Dec 7) painted a more hopeful picture, saying the struggling economy will soldier on and may pick up in 2020.

In a span of a week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan cautioned that Hong Kong's economy is in a precarious position, dragged by the trade war and hampered by ongoing protests, and raised the prospect of cash handouts in the next budget.

Commerce and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau on Saturday offered a more upbeat view, saying the city's economy will bounce back.

On a local radio programme, Mr Yau told listeners that the pickup in Hong Kong's economy could come next year, riding on the back of progress made in trade talks between the United States and China, as the anti-government movement that has gripped the city for almost seven months fades away.

"On the US-China trade war, I hope that we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, with the sitting down of the two leaders and the teams, hopefully we will be having some easing on that tension, which will create a better environment for us hopefully in the new year," said Mr Yau.

He said dialogue between the government and society is necessary to resolve the current political crisis, adding that restoring law and order could alleviate the difficulties hard-hit sectors face.

Some sectors such as retail and tourism are suffering more than others, such as professional and financial services, which remain "very much intact", he noted.

"If Hong Kong can maintain its ease of doing business, a place where we lay out a level playing field for all, a place where law and order can be maintained, I think confidence will be able to come back."

"So, we are struggling, but I think we will soldier on and we will bounce back," Mr Yau said.

In contrast, Mr Chan on Monday (Dec 2) painted a grim outlook, telling lawmakers in a meeting that the demonstrations, many of which have ended in clashes between protesters and the police, have shaved 2 percentage points off Hong Kong's economy.

The city's economy slid into a technical recession for the first time in a decade after growth contracted two consecutive quarters, shrinking by 3.2 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago.

This was driven by a plunge in imports and exports, retail sales, and tourism figures during the months-long protests, compounding damage from a drawn-out trade war between the US and China.

On Wednesday, Mr Chan pledged an extra HK$4 billion (S$695 million) in new relief measures to prop the economy and businesses, taking total stimulus plans to HK$25 billion.

Also speaking on a radio programme on Saturday, Mr Chan said he will consider giving cash handouts when he draws up the 2020-2021 Budget. But he cautioned that the government will be in deficit in the coming years and the government has to consider its fiscal policy over the long term as the downturn could be "protracted".

Ahead of a planned and approved march on Sunday, hundreds joined a rally in Central on Friday night to voice their opposition against the use of tear gas by police during protests across the city.

Sunday's march, organised by the Civil Human Rights Front - the group behind some of the city's biggest demonstrations - will start at 3pm in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and end at Chater Garden in Central. It is the first approved march by the Front in months and will be a litmus test of peoples' support for the ongoing movement.

But police have warned that they are prepared to stop the protest if violence erupts, adding that no force will be used if the protesters proceed peacefully along the approved route.