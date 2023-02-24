Hong Kong's rich are ready to party again as VIP events multiply

HONG KONG – After three years of Covid-19 hibernation, Hong Kong’s champagne-soaked art and luxury shopping scene is roaring back to life.

With the city’s edition of Art Basel just a few weeks away, global auction houses such as Sotheby’s and Christie’s are bringing back in-person VIP events. They are also gearing up for the return of wealthy mainland Chinese patrons, who mostly stayed away during the global health crisis due to travel restrictions.

The annual fair kicks off in the week of March 21, but the gala mood is already palpable. At a soiree of some 90 people on a recent Friday evening in the centre of Hong Kong’s financial district, women in white gloves hobnobbed with Sotheby’s executives as they admired Hermes collectibles. A lady in a princess frock slipped off her pink mask to pose for the camera, champagne flute in one hand and a rose-hued Birkin in the other.

“It’s nice to see all my friends at these parties again; feels more exclusive than when it was all online,” said Ms Angel Lai, who attended the Sotheby’s show and owns at least 10 Birkins. “You’re definitely buying more when you show up in person.”

The social gathering of Hong Kong’s well-heeled – one among the many being held in the run-up to the event – is the latest sign of normalcy returning to a city that just a few months ago had some of the strictest quarantine policies and social distancing measures. Ms Lai said her social life has lit up ever since China reopened its borders. She has attended four VIP parties in two weeks, compared with just two in the whole of last quarter.

Despite those three years lost to the pandemic, the former British colony still remains the main Asia transaction centre for Sotheby’s and Christie’s. It acts as a gateway for the biggest auction market by sales – China. The country accounted for 33 per cent of the global share by value in 2021, according to a joint report by Art Basel and UBS Group AG.

This year’s Art Basel also coincides with the government’s efforts to welcome back tourists and revive a battered economy. Chief Executive John Lee has unveiled a “Hello Hong Kong” charm offensive and this month announced a giveaway of 500,000 free air tickets to visitors. The city will be hosting a series of events in coming months, including the sold-out Clockenflap music festival scheduled for early March.

Guideed art tours

Sotheby’s, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Asia, will be holding dedicated client receptions with themes ranging from wine masterclasses, guided art tours and panel discussions throughout March, according to Mr Nathan Drahi, managing director for Asia. The auction house will also organise a gala evening, he said.

At Art Basel, invite-only, in-person events have always played a key role in building loyalty among attendees. It is not any different for the tech and social media-savvy younger generation, because all that action and excitement is hard to replicate online.

About 69 per cent of collectors still prefer to make purchases at a physical exhibition at a gallery or a fair instead of online, according to the Art Basel & UBS report.

“Part of luxury is both the goods and the experience,” said Ms Karla Martin, a managing director who oversees the global luxury sector at Deloitte. “It’s part of being in a club that everybody can’t get into, the champagne, the one-on-one clienteling.”

That is why Phillips Auctioneers is planning to bring back many more in-person events including exhibitions, auctions and private sales. It plans to boost its Hong Kong headcount by 40 per cent to more than 100 in the city by the end of this year.