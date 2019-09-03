Hong Kong's Joshua Wong visits Taiwan for meeting with its ruling party members

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG, DPA) - Leading Hong Kong pro-democracy activists including Joshua Wong arrived in Taiwan for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling party, just days after Taipei denied playing a role in Hong Kong's unrest.

Mr Wong was scheduled to meet Democratic Progressive Party Chairman Cho Jung-tai on Tuesday (Sept 3), as well as representatives of the pro-independence New Power Party, before giving a talk in the evening.

The 22-year-old Demosisto party secretary-general was accompanied by Hong Kong lawmaker Eddie Chu and former student leader Lester Shum.

Mr Wong - the subject of a Netflix documentary titled Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower - said in a Facebook post he was in Taiwan to arrange what he called a "large-scale gathering" to show support for Hong Kong.

"A large display of support for Hong Kong by the Taiwanese public, showing the Chinese Communist Party the unity between the peoples of Taiwan and Hong Kong, would give us a huge amount of strength," Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong also said that he expected Hong Kong residents to still be protesting and students to still be striking on China’s national day on Oct 1.

Ms Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party supports independence, has stepped up her criticism of Beijing as the Hong Kong protests fuel new scepticism about unification with China.

Her critiques have led Chinese officials to list Taiwan, along with the US and the UK, among the "black hands" it says are behind almost three months of historic protests.

Mr Wong was among several Hong Kong activists arrested last week in a crackdown on protest leaders condemned by Ms Tsai.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Wong said another Demosisto leader, Ivan Lam, was detained by the authorities at Hong Kong's airport. Mr Wong was released on bail shortly after his arrest.

Last Saturday, Mr Sun Yafu, vice-president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, accused Ms Tsai of taking advantage of the unrest to undercut the idea of Hong Kong-style autonomy for the island.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council later dismissed the claims as "nonsense".