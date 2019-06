HONG KONG (AFP) - Joshua Wong, the student leader who became the face of Hong Kong's "Umbrella Movement" democracy protests nearly five years ago, will be released from prison on Monday (June 17), his party said late on Sunday (June 16).

In a statement, Demosisto - the party he co-founded - said the 22-year-old activist would be released from Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute at 10.30am.

(This story is developing.)