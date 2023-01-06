Hong Kongers await border reopening with mixed feelings

HONG KONG - Shanghai engineer Roy Wang has a pressing task now that the border between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland is being reopened – rekindling his long-distance relationship after a painful separation.

“There were so many quarrels with my girlfriend. It was really miserable to handle,” Mr Wang, 23, told AFP on Wednesday.

His wish to visit her was granted the very next day.

Authorities announced that widespread travel between Hong Kong and mainland China would resume from Sunday, initially allowing about 60,000 people a day to cross in each direction.

Those measures are a game-changer for many after the border was effectively sealed for nearly three years during the coronavirus pandemic, separating loved ones, cutting off tourism and severing most business travel.

“I feel so relieved,” Mr Wang said after he heard the news. “After waiting for so long, even though the process is very hard, the result is satisfying.”

Hong Kong’s recession-hit economy is desperate to reconnect with its biggest source of growth, and families are looking forward to reunions over the Chinese New Year later this month.

Within a day of the new rules being announced, more than 280,000 Hong Kongers registered to go to the mainland.

But not everyone in Hong Kong shares the excitement.

Hospitals under pressure

Some worry about a potential surge of patients for Hong Kong’s already stretched hospitals and competition for medical supplies in one of the world’s most densely populated cities.

Others are reluctant to bid farewell to a less crowded life.

And some fear a resurgence of animosity towards mainlanders that was a partial catalyst for the huge, now crushed, democracy protests that convulsed Hong Kong in 2019.