Hong Kong worker shortage ruins reopening for restaurants and shops

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s services industries are ill-equipped to benefit from an expected increase in business as the city reopens because they are struggling to convince workers to return.

Restaurant owner Yeung is one of them: He’s finding it hard to find staff, especially chefs, after losing workers during the Covid-induced downturn.

“My chefs, if they quit now, they can find a job the next day. It’s hard to keep them here,” said Mr Yeung, 30, who preferred not to use his full name. He added that at one point had to cut wages for his employees by 30-40 per cent.

Hong Kong is banking on an influx of visitors to kickstart an economy that likely contracted 3 per cent last year. Yet the legacy of border closures and strict social distancing rules resulted in a manpower shortage as workers left tourism-related industries.

Hiring has been tricky as prospective workers switch to industries they feel are less volatile, or as they leave the city altogether.

Even if companies resolve their short-term hiring challenges, economists warn that the long-term outlook is grim.

“Several structural factors are at play, such as a shrinking local workforce, current labour importation policy, and the capacity to upskill and retrain local workers,” said Dr Lloyd Chan, senior economist at Oxford Economics. Even with an open border, he added, those issues aren’t likely to be resolved soon.

Job struggles

The immediate crunch stems from a tough few years for Hong Kong, where tourism-dependent industries were pummelled first by anti-government protests in 2019 and then by Covid-19 curbs that shut out visitors for years.

Many hotels and restaurants were forced to shorten hours for workers, reduce pay, let employees go or shutter entirely as business suffered. The overall jobless rate hit 5.4 per cent last April, the highest in nearly a year, as the city was slammed by a brutal Covid-19 wave.

While the unemployment rate is still higher than it was in 2018, it has moderated in recent months. The rate dropped last month to 3.5 per cent, the Census and Statistics Department said on Thursday. That’s the lowest rate since January 2020, the start of the pandemic.

But the improvement hasn’t necessarily translated into good news for services industries, as former employees see little incentive to return.

“I think I won’t go back to the industry anymore,” said 28-year-old Lau, who quit her job as a telephone operator for a luxury hotel company early last year because of its vaccination policy.

Since then, she’s been working as an office administrator for a property management company.

“The benefits, the salary, and the working hours are much better than the hospitality industry,” she said.