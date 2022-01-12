Hong Kong to table Bill outlawing more 'national security' crime: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong will outlaw a host of new national security crimes, the city’s leader said on Wednesday (Jan 12), as she presided over the first session of a new patriots-only legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

The current national security law outlaws four crimes: secession, subversion, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces.

But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government will create new local legislation that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Mrs Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be.

But the specific crimes that Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion, and theft of state secrets.

It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with overseas political bodies.