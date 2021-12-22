How Hong Kong went from zero to 29 terrorism arrests in 18 months

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - When Louis Lo was arrested at the height of Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests and accused of masterminding the city's largest bomb plot in decades, the authorities chose not to prosecute him for terrorism.

At that time, the city had never charged anyone with trying to carry out a terrorist act under a law passed years earlier for just that purpose. Instead, the independence activist, who the trial judge said sought to create "terror among citizens", was charged with keeping explosives. He pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Yet Hong Kong has shown a greater willingness to level terrorism charges since China imposed powerful national security legislation on the city last year. The authorities began using its sweeping provisions to round up members of the opposition in the former British colony, arresting 29 people on terrorism-related allegations in the past 18 months - the first just hours after the security law took effect on June 30 last year.

Some of the cases involve activities that would probably meet most international definitions of terrorism, such as a group of 14 accused in July of stockpiling explosives to attack public infrastructure. Others, however, might fall short of such standards, including a waiter sentenced to nine years in prison for driving a motorcycle into a group of cops and four university students charged with advocating terrorism for commemorating a man who stabbed a police officer.

The cases have been accompanied by a flurry of warnings by government officials that radicals could be planning more attacks, with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in October declaring the "prevention of terrorist activities" a policy priority for next year.

Meanwhile, the city's top security official, Mr Chris Tang, ordered the authorities to step up vigilance to stop attacks by independence activists and a new publicity campaign is urging the public to report signs of terrorism.

While the government defends the approach as necessary to prevent a return of the unrest that rocked the city two years ago, the strategy brings risks to an Asian financial hub of 7.4 million people long seen as one of the world's safest places to live and work. Not only could the effort deepen worries about Hong Kong's stability, it could erode faith in city authorities to take apolitical and measured approach to meting out justice.

"There are concerns about how the national security law will effect Hong Kong's status as a financial hub and international business and banking destination," said Ms Lydia Khalil, a research fellow specialising on terrorism at the Lowy Institute. "And by officials playing up the threat of terrorism, it will impact business's political risk assessments of the territory and their ability to do business there."

A spokesman for the Hong Kong Security Bureau declined to comment on individual cases, saying in a Dec 7 statement that local law enforcement actions were based on evidence and free from political considerations. Although the authorities have no intelligence suggesting a likely attack, the authorities cannot rule out threat that "radical or violent extremists" might launch one in the future, the spokesman said.

Flyers are being stuffed into mailboxes telling residents how to spot terrorism. Posters warning passengers to "run, hide and report" violent attacks are plastered across tram cars. Counter-terrorism exercises have been held at the airport and rail stations. School children were introduced to the bomb disposal units and allowed to handle replica guns at this year's National Security Education Day.

The warnings mark a departure for Hong Kong, where incidents of politically motivated violence had been relatively rare since a leftist-led uprising against the British colonial government in the 1960s.

Until September, the government had never used the anti-terrorism ordinance it enacted in 2002 in the wake of the Sept 11 attacks in New York and Washington. And authorities have kept the official terrorism threat level at "moderate" since 2003.