Hong Kong's Lam says not possible to reopen China border soon

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city will not be able to reopen its China border in the short term due to the country’s different pandemic response to the rest of the world.

“Reopening the border with the mainland is a major challenge,” she said at a Legislative Council meeting on Thursday (June 9). “It’s very clear now that most foreign countries have a different set of theories and measures against the pandemic.

“Hong Kong is caught in the middle.”

The city is preparing to cocoon some 1,000 people involved in the city's July 1 handover anniversary, fuelling speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the celebrations.

Security staff, including police officers protecting a "very, very important person," will enter the closed-loop system in readiness for hosting an unspecified Chinese state leader, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday evening, citing people it did not identify.

Logistics were still being finalised but one option under consideration was sending all those involved into hotel quarantine for seven days before the event, with regular Covid-19 testing, the newspaper said.

The list of individuals required to isolate was likely to grow in the coming weeks, potentially also covering ceremony attendees.

The Post reported earlier this week that Chief Executive Lam and other top Hong Kong officials - including her incoming replacement John Lee - were preparing to enter the closed loop.

That system would prevent officials from meeting "outsiders" and require them to live apart from their families, according to the newspaper, which said officials had been informed a month ago.

China has used closed-loop systems to ensure key events go ahead with minimum infection risk as the country sticks to its Covid Zero policy. Similar protocols were used this year for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the National People's Congress.

Mr Xi's attendance on July 1 would mark his first trip outside mainland China since January 2020, when he visited neighbouring Myanmar.

Since then, the mainland has stuck to a strict zero-tolerance policy that's sometimes plunged cities into lockdown over a handful of cases and all but closed the nation's borders.