Hong Kong shuts secondary schools over Covid-19 fears

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Jan 24, the Education Bureau said on Thursday (Jan 20), because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory.

The heightened measures come as more infections have been reported in secondary school students, and dozens of teachers and children have been ordered into quarantine after potential exposure.

The city moved kindergarten and primary school classes online last Friday after some pupils were infected by family members, spurring worry from the parents of their classmates.

The latest round of in-person suspensions is at least the fourth since the Covid-19 pandemic began, including one that was among the longest school closures globally. The latest suspension will last until Feb 7, the government said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers had earlier urged the Education Bureau to prioritise the health of students and teachers, after a number of teenagers were found to have tested positive for Covid-19, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Hong Kong has reported about 90 locally-transmitted infections since the end of December when Omicron breached its fortress-like borders, after being largely Covid-free for more than half a year.

While the majority of the new cases are Omicron, a recent flare-up of the Delta variant this week shocked officials. The infection in a 23-year-old pet store employee with no recent international travel or high-risk contacts led authorities to order the culling of nearly 2,000 small pet animals.

The city's authorities have tightened quarantine restrictions on air crew and suspended for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus.

It has also reintroduced curbs on social life. Fifteen type of venues, including bars and clubs, cinemas, gyms and beauty salons were ordered to close, while dining in restaurants was banned after 6pm.

Hong Kong on Tuesday added 18 cases of Covid-19, of which 11 are local, bringing the cumulative total to more than 12,800 cases and 213 deaths.