Hong Kong shortens quarantine for care homes as Covid-19 infections set to double

The quarantine period for home care residents and staff has been cut to seven days from two weeks if their test results are negative for Covid-19. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
51 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will shorten the quarantine period for residents and staff of residential care homes for the elderly and those with disabilities because isolation beds will run out in days, the city's welfare secretary said on his blog on Sunday (Feb 13).

The quarantine period for home care residents and staff who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case has been cut to seven days from two weeks, if their test results are negative for Covid-19, according to Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong.

Under current rules, they are kept in isolation at the government's Asia World Expo quarantine facility.

The quarantine changes come as the city contends with a record surge in Covid-19 infections that saw Hong Kong register 1,514 cases on Saturday and threaten its "dynamic zero" strategy.

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report around 3,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.

With isolation facilities filling up amid the worsening outbreak, the territory's government has asked mainland China for help to build quarantine facilities, more test kits and expert help to analyse virus strains.

The city plans to double the number of quarantine beds for home care residents to 640 from 320, according to Mr Law.

More On This Topic
Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with Covid-19 fight
'It's a waste of time': Confusion, frustration over HK's Covid-19 testing orders
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top