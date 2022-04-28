Businesses in Hong Kong hopeful for 'fresh start' with a new leader

HONG KONG - Some businesses operating in Hong Kong are optimistic about the city's impending change in leadership, welcoming the stability that chief executive hopeful John Lee is expected to bring after the recent years of turmoil.

The sense of hope expressed by some business leaders stand in contrast with the local public and international media sentiment over the May 8 election, for which Mr Lee will be the sole candidate in the running.

"It will be a fresh start," said entertainment tycoon Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group. "I believe the next five years will be very good for Hong Kong."

Businesses have been badly battered over the past three years by the massive, often violent, pro-democracy protests of 2019 and the stringent Covid-19 restrictions imposed on the borders and within the city since early 2020.

Private-sector economic activity slid further into contraction last month, and the overall economic output is expected to contract in the first quarter.

Economists have steadily cut growth forecasts for Hong Kong as the year progresses, and the worsening outlook has affected its reputation as an international hub, with several big businesses shifting staff and headquarters to other Asian cities.

Mr Zeman credited Mr Lee for "doing a good job at stemming the 2019 protests" and reintroducing a sense of security to the city.

Mr Lee was security chief at the time of the social unrest, which often brought businesses to a standstill. He was seen as instrumental in helping Beijing implement a wide-ranging national security law in Hong Kong from mid-2020 that restored order.

Critics say the law, which punishes subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, puts Hong Kong's freedoms at risk. But many businesses appreciate the stability it brought back to the city.

"With this new era of political stability, the next chief executive is certainly empowered to do a lot of what needs to be done in Hong Kong that previous leaders could not," said Mr Basil Hwang, vice-chairman of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and managing partner at law firm Hauzen LLP.

"Businesses like certainty and stability… so if we can have both, it will be good for businesses.

Mr Erik Yim, managing director of Hong Kong-based China Merchants Port Holdings and an elected lawmaker, said that "without a stable social environment, all business and development plans are ultimately castles in the air".

He expects Mr Lee to improve governance and economic development in the city.

However, some in the foreign business community had lost confidence in Hong Kong's outlook prior to news of the impending leadership change.

A survey released last month by the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong found that half of its member firms planned to at least partially relocate out of the city within the next 12 months.