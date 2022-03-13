Hong Kong says about 300,000 people in isolation or quarantine

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - About 300,000 people in Hong Kong are currently in isolation or under home quarantine, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam said at a press conference on Sunday (March 13).

The city has boosted support for isolated people because of the high numbers and will start sending medical packages to Covid-19 patients from Monday, according to officials. The supplies will include pain and fever relief tablets and devices to measure oxygen rates, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at the briefing.

Hong Kong plans to mobilise all sectors to fight Covid-19 and help quell the fifth wave of the pandemic, Acting Home Affairs Secretary Jack Chan said. Authorities have recruited about 11,500 volunteers to help with tasks including delivering the medical kits to affected households, according to Chan.

The city's health system and morgues have been under pressure from a record outbreak that's pushed its death rate to one of the highest in the world. While the virus case count in the city has steadily declined over the past week, fatalities have risen.

On Saturday, Hong Kong reported a total of more than 27,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, compared with a high of over 56,000 on March 3, while virus-related deaths rose to a record 198 - in addition to 87 backlogged fatalities.

The city has adequate resources to fight Covid-19, with assistance from China, and is willing to set aside more money for its battle against the pandemic, Lam said.