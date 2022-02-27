Hong Kong reports record Covid-19 cases as morgues near capacity

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong reported a record number of Covid-19 infections and a rising death count on Sunday (Feb 27) that is straining its health infrastructure and morgues, with authorities warning that cases haven't peaked yet in the city's worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong reported 26,026 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 83 deaths, health officials said at a briefing.

Of those deaths, 67 were patients in care homes. Only seven of the infections were imported cases.

The financial hub is battling to contain a fifth wave of the virus as the government plans to begin multiple rounds of compulsory mass testing in the city.

With the exponentially rising infections overwhelming hospitals, isolation facilities and morgues, authorities will implement an online platform for residents to report the results of self-administered rapid antigen tests and allow those with no or mild symptoms to isolate at home.

The rapidly escalating infections and shift in how to deal with them raises questions about whether Hong Kong can maintain its strict Covid-zero strategy, a policy that is also being pursued by mainland China.

That is aimed at eradicating the virus, rather than living with the virus and relaxing restrictions as much of the the rest of the world is doing.

Hospitals overwhelmed

"We are very worried with over 20,000 confirmed cases - today it reached another peak and the case numbers are still on the rise," said Dr Albert Au, the principal medical officer of communicable disease at the health department.

"The situation is quite serious currently."

The vast majority of deaths have involved people who were not fully vaccinated.

Over the past 24 hours, 90 per cent of those who died were over the age of 65, often living in residential care homes, the health officials said.

Many of the younger people who passed away had other medical complications.

Sunday's infections were on top of the 17,063 new reported virus cases on Saturday.

Hospitals have been prioritising the elderly and very young, but the city's health infrastructure is being stretched to its capacity.

In recent days, photos have shown patients lying on stretchers next to each other on the floor of hospitals.