Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid-19 wave

HONG KONG (AFP) - Huddled under blankets and thermal shields, dozens of elderly patients shivered on gurneys outside a hospital serving one of Hong Kong's poorest communities - a grim tableau for the city as its health system buckles under an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus wave.

"We call this the fever zone," a nurse in full-body protective gear told AFP, declining to be named.

"Don't get too close."

Hong Kong is in the throes of its worst coronavirus outbreak, and record new daily infections have pushed hospitals in the finance hub to breaking point.

On Monday (Feb 14), Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po district started setting up isolation tents outside its facilities - initially limiting one Covid-19 patient per tent.

But by nightfall on Wednesday, entire families were crammed into the tents, while about 50 others languished in the February chill on hospital beds wheeled outside.

"Some of my colleagues say we are now in battlefield mode," said Mr David Chan, an emergency room nurse at Caritas who is also the acting president of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

"We are worried that the patients' condition will worsen later this week," he told AFP, calling the situation "very undesirable".

One of Mr Chan's big concerns was the forecast for wet weather.

Later that evening, rain began to fall.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has adhered to a zero-Covid strategy, which has largely kept the virus out but left the business hub cut off from the world.

Until the most recent outbreak, all patients were treated in dedicated Covid-19 isolation wards, and close contacts were taken to a quarantine camp.

But the extremely contagious Omicron virus variant has left the authorities scrambling and exposed shortcomings in plans to deal with a major outbreak.