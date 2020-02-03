First death outside China in Philippines

Indonesian nationals being sprayed with antiseptic upon arrival yesterday at Batam's Hang Nadim Airport from the Chinese city of Wuhan, before being taken to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined. PHOTO: REUTERS
A 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines has died from the Wuhan coronavirus, the first known death outside China.

The man, a resident of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak's epicentre, died on Saturday, Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque told reporters yesterday.

It is the first reported death outside China, the World Health Organisation said.

He arrived in the Philippines on Jan 21 with a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, via Hong Kong.

The woman, the first to test positive for the Wuhan virus in the Philippines, remains under observation.

The Philippines also said it was temporarily banning travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Filipinos have also been banned from travelling to China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Indonesia yesterday started barring entry to visitors who had been in China in the last 14 days on concerns over the virus, and said it will also temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China from Wednesday.

