Hong Kong recession deepens further, Q1 GDP shrinks 8.9 per cent on annual basis

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's recession deepened in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following months of often violent anti-government protest last year.

On an annual basis, the economy contracted 8.9 per cent in the January-March quarter, compared with a revised 3.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, advance estimates showed on Monday (May 4).

The economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 5.3 per cent in January-March from the previous quarter, versus a revised 0.5 per cent in October-December.

