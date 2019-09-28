Threat of unrest looms in Hong Kong in lead up to China National Day

HONG KONG - The threat of unrest in Hong Kong shows no signs of abating as more protests have been planned for the 17th straight weekend, in a lead up to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Calls have been made online and via social media to march on Saturday (Sept 28) from 4pm from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, through Wan Chai to the original Lennon Wall next to government headquarters in Admiralty.

This is to be followed by a 7pm rally held at Tamar Park that is held by the Civil Human Rights Front - organiser behind some of the biggest protests Hong Kong has had since the handover in 1997, including the two-million strong march on June 16.

Besides the continued calls for the Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her administration to give in to protesters’ five demands, the Saturday rally seeks to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

The movement then had ultimately failed to win democratic elections - now one of the five key demands of protesters - for the city’s leader by the time it was forced to disperse 79 days later.

The other four conditions protesters in the current anti-government movement want fulfilled are: complete withdrawal of the extradition Bill; the release of all protesters arrested; removing the label of protests as “riot”; and an independent judge-led inquiry into allegations of police brutality.

On Sept 4, three months after the escalation of protests began, Mrs Lam announced that the controversial extradition Bill will be withdrawn completely, but protesters and pan-democratic lawmakers have rejected her olive branch.

On Thursday (Sept 26), Mrs Lam held an unprecedented dialogue with about 130 individuals, while hundreds protested outside the venue. She had previously promised such dialogue to reconnect with society and to defuse public anger.

At the session, Mrs Lam admitted to a “disconnect” between Hong Kongers and the government and vowed to rebuild the trust. But she reiterated that not all of the five demands can be met as those who broke the law have to pay the price.

Related Story Hong Kong bank workers set up trade union amid protests in city

Related Story Murder suspect who sparked Hong Kong's protests may soon be free

Related Story Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong urges Starbucks to cancel local franchise

The city is on edge as the anniversary of the founding of modern China draws near and more protests and events have been planned from Saturday through to Oct 1.

Besides Saturday’s march and rally, there is a Global Anti-Totalitarianism march on Sunday at 2.30pm from Sogo mall in Causeway Bay with solidarity events planned in other cities, and a planned strike on Monday.

For Oct 1, some groups plan to jam up the transport network to the airport in the morning.

In one of the polls conducted on chat app Telegram, more than half of the 12,000 surveyed voted to march on Oct 1 afternoon in Hong Kong island before regrouping in other locations including Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin and Wong Tai Sin.

The Front’s proposed Oct 1 march from Victoria Park to Chater Garden, as well as a rally, were rejected by the police on Friday due to threats of violence.

In a letter sent to the Front on Friday, the police said the rally is near ‘high-risk’ facilities like government headquarters or MTR stations, where violent clashes are likely. The Front is appealing against the decision.

On Friday night, thousands of people gathered in Edinburgh Place to voice their concerns over detained protesters sent to San Uk Ling holding centre.

The calls came even though Mrs Lam and the police announced during her dialogue session that the facility will no longer be used to house detained demonstrators.

The facility is in Sheung Shui, close to the border with the mainland, and has been the target of many allegations that police have abused anti-government protesters sent there, including denying them medical treatment and access to lawyers.

So far, police say they have detained almost 1,600 protesters.

In a briefing on Friday, they said they have arrested 550 people since school resumed on Sept 1. Of these, 38 per cent are secondary and university students. In the period before Sept 1, about 25 per cent of all arrested protesters were students.

The police have described this as “an alarming trend”, adding that “it’s worrying to see these youths breaking the law and possibly having criminal records at such a young and tender age”.

On Friday, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun Hung also urged in a letter to school principals, teachers and parents to remind students not to take part in “potentially chaotic and dangerous” protests this weekend and on the National Day on Oct 1.