Hong Kong protesters defy face mask ban in Halloween march

HONG KONG - Pro-democracy activists are set to go on a Halloween-themed march on Thursday (Oct 31), wearing face masks of political leaders in defiance of a ban on face masks in the city.

March organisers have uploaded mask designs with the faces of beleaguered Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other political leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, that protesters can print out and wear to the event.

Attendees are set to go "trick or treat" along the roughly 4km route from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong in Central.

Lan Kwai Fong hosts an annual Halloween party popular among tourists and the expat community where many come dressed in elaborate costumes.

But there are security concerns after recent protests quickly descend into violence, with fierce clashes between protesters and police.

A police source told AFP that police presence would be ramped up around Lan Kwai Fong and officers would demand that people remove their masks or facepaint if they were suspected to be protesters.

Central subway station, a key interchange, will also close at 9pm, while the Ocean Park theme park cancelled its annual Halloween party.

Earlier on Thursday, activists went to court to challenge an emergency law which Mrs Lam evoked early this month to enact the mask ban.

"This is a duel between the rule of law and totalitarianism," lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters outside the High Court at the start of a two-day hearing.

The sweeping 1922 emergency law was passed in a single day by then colonial master Britain to deal with striking workers. It allows the city's leader to make "any regulations whatsoever" in a time of emergency or public danger.

The law was last used by the British in 1967 to help suppress Maoist-backed leftist riots that raged for nearly a year and killed some 50 people.

Meanwhile, a Hong Kong court on Thursday evening granted an interim injunction banning members of the public from using the Internet to publish information that promotes, encourages or incites violence.

It specially mentions two online platforms popular among protesters - messaging app Telegram and online forum LIHKG.

A formal hearing will be held on Nov 15.