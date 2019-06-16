Hong Kong protester dies in fall while attempting to hang banner

HONG KONG (DPA) - A Hong Kong protester died on Saturday (June 15) night when he fell from scaffolding as he attempted to hang a political banner, according to Hong Kong police.

The 35-year-old man surnamed Leung is the first casualty in mass protests that have rocked Hong Kong since last week.

On Sunday, he was being hailed as a hero, with many leaving flowers and notes close to where he fell, ahead of another anti-extradition march planned for the afternoon.

A spokesman for the police force told dpa that Mr Leung climbed onto a platform at Pacific Place mall at around 9pm on Saturday night. The luxury shopping mall has played an important role as a resting place in the protests, due to its close location to government offices and the legislature.

Police and firefighters attempted to coax him down, including by inflating a large landing pad, but he continued to climb further with the banner before falling, police said.

He was certified as dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The case has been classified as suicide, according to police.