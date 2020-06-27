Hong Kong police dismiss application to hold July 1 march

HONG KONG - The city's police have thrown out an organiser's request to conduct the annual July 1 march.

The refusal to give the green light for the demonstration, which usually starts from Victoria Park and ends at the government headquarters in Admiralty, is the first since the 1997 handover.

The organisers - the Civil Human Rights Front, a coalition of the pro-democracy groups and activists - released the police rejection on Saturday (June 28).

It cited health safety as a key reason for dismissing the request, noting that the coronavirus is highly infectious and the city remains on high alert, with the Food and Health Bureau suggesting residents maintain social distancing.

The police noted: "The public assembly and the march are highly dangerous activities, so the police have reasons to believe such activities would increase the risks of transmission but also be a threat to the lives and health of the public, harms public safety and affects the rights of people."

They added that since last June, the Front has held multiple demonstrations that have either ended in violence or had unrest break out mid-way.

The Font's vice-convenor, Mr Eric Lai, had expected the authorities to ban the march.

The organisation will appeal the decision.