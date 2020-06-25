Coronavirus: Hong Kong records third death in a week

HONG KONG - Hong Kong recorded its seventh coronavirus-related death on Thursday (June 25), making it the third in a span of a week.

The spokesman for the Princess Margaret Hospital announced that a 55-year-old man died early Thursday morning.

He said the patient suffered a stroke in the Philippines, was admitted to the local hospital end-May and flown back to Hong Kong by air ambulance, and was hospitalised on Tuesday.

The latest fatality follows that of a 72-year-old man on Tuesday.

The man, one of nine residents confirmed to have been infected, lived in the Sha Tin public housing estate that was at the centre of a local cluster.

On Saturday, a 68-year-old woman living in the same block also died.

Earlier this month, around 100 residents were evacuated from units in a block at the estate after the cluster grew.

As at Wednesday, there was a total of 1,179 confirmed cases.

The spike in numbers came after health authorities confirmed 48 new cases the past three days, of which all are imported.

Separately, airport officials confirmed that 11 mainlanders who shared the same Emirates flight with 26 individuals later diagnosed with Covid-19, have been stuck at the airport for five days as they did not have boarding passes to fly on to the mainland.

The passengers arrived in Hong Kong on Emirates flight 380 last Saturday and wanted to catch a connecting flight to mainland China, the airport authority said.

The group had attempted to travel from Dubai to the mainland despite a prohibition on transits to mainland cities.

One passenger agreed to return to Dubai on Wednesday, while the others who refused were placed in a quarantine camp.