Hong Kong legislative elections to go ahead on schedule, official says

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong plans to hold Legislative Council elections on Sept 5 as scheduled, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said on Saturday (Feb 27) in an interview with a local radio station.

Mr Tsang said he couldn't provide further details on the procedures for the elections because reforms might be implemented.

The elections, which were delayed for a year due to the pandemic, come amid moves by China to neutralise the pro-democracy camp.

Authorities last year passed a sweeping national security law that has been used to curtail free speech, while also imposing a patriotism test to disqualify some lawmakers - a move that prompted opposition members in the legislature to resign en masse in November.