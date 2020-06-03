HK leader Carrie Lam says Beijing will not back down on new security law

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday (June 3) that the central government will not back down on plans for national security legislation for the financial hub, even as Britain stepped up criticism of the move.

Mrs Lam, speaking during a trip to Beijing to discuss the new security law, was flanked by Hong Kong's Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, Security Secretary John Lee and police chief Chris Tang.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said Britain would not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposes a national security law that would conflict with its international obligations under a 1984 accord.