Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says understands public concerns about security laws

HONG KONG (REUTERS, AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (June 2) she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation on the Asian financial hub as a draft was yet to be completed.

In her first public appearance after Washington said it will remove Hong Kong's preferential treatment in US law, Lam said many accusations related to the proposed legislation were unfounded and urged for mutual respect in the city's relationship with the United States.

Lam also accused the United States of applying “double standards” over how their two administrations have responded to recent violent protests.

“We have seen most clearly in recent weeks the double standards that are around,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

“You know there are riots in the United States and we see how local governments reacted. And then in Hong Kong, when we had similar riots, we saw what position they adopted then.”