HK leader Carrie Lam hopes for peaceful resolution of Hong Kong PolyU stand-off; says 100 protesters remain in campus

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's embattled leader, Mrs Carrie Lam, hopes a stand-off between police and anti-government protesters at a major university can be resolved peacefully, she said on Tuesday (Nov 19), adding that she had told police to handle it in a humane way.

Mrs Lam was speaking after a new chief of police called for citizens' support to end more than five months of social unrest, with protesters staying put for a third day at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in the Asian financial hub.

Police and protesters clashed around Hong Kong Polytechnic University for much of Monday, leading to multiple arrests and injuries. Running battles have occurred, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators who threw bricks and Molotov cocktails.

About 600 protesters have left the campus where they have been occupying, with about 100 others remaining on the site, said Mrs Lam.

Police have described PolyU as "a weapon factory" and "a refuge for extremely violent rioters" and have called on the protesters occupying the campus to give themselves up.

Demonstrations seeking greater democracy in the Beijing-controlled territory have become increasingly violent in recent weeks, with protesters vandalising transportation networks and China-friendly businesses as they push for demands including an independent probe into police violence and the ability to nominate and elect city leaders.

Mrs Lam had said violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and described demonstrators as now being the people's enemy.

