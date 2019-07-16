Hong Kong justice secretary due in Beijing on Wednesday amid protests

Protesters in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.
Protesters in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on July 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng  will travel to Beijing on Wednesday (July 17), the city government said, as protests in the Asian financial centre against an extradition Bill she had supported show no sign of easing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial Bill "is dead", but protesters say nothing short of a full withdrawal will do and have called for officials, including Ms Lam and Ms Cheng, to step down.

The extradition Bill would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, sparking fears over Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law.

