Hong Kong increases funds to tackle coronavirus outbreak to S$5 billion

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Feb 18) the government would increase handouts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak to HK$28 billion (S$5 billion) from HK$25 billion pledged previously, to ease the impact on the Chinese-ruled city's battered economy.

Mrs Lam last week had said the government would give one-off payments to businesses across the city and the Hospital Authority.

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,800 people across the border in mainland China and one of 60 patients in Hong Kong, has reduced tourist arrivals to a trickle and kept residents away from shops at a time when the city is mired in its first recession in a decade.

Hong Kong retail sales have been in free-fall for a year as the economy contracted for three consecutive quarters, dropping 19.4 per cent in December as protesters, angry with Beijing's perceived tightening grip over the city, clashed with police in shopping malls.

Retail sales are expected to post their steepest fall on record in January at around 30 per cent. Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong in February fell to under 3,000 a day on average, from around 100,000 in January, which was already less than half the traffic from January 2019.