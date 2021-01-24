Hong Kong health experts divided over need for forced mass testing, lockdowns

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s health experts differ over the need to have a forced mass testing exercise in Jordan – a densely populated inner city area on the Kowloon peninsula – even as a member of the advisory panel on government anti-pandemic efforts suggested that the lockdown be expanded.

Professor David Hui, a respiratory disease expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said on Sunday (Jan 24) that the government exercise has been efficient, with 7,000 people in the area already tested.

But he warned that a second round of testing is needed if the number of positive cases from the lockdown area in Jordan is in the double digits or higher.

Prof Hui, who sits on the government’s advisory panel, told broadcaster TVB that further testing in the same area can be conducted a week later, without any lockdown.

He also suggested that the government lock down the fruit market near the sealed-off area in Jordan as the number of infections around the market was rising.

But Dr Leung Chi Chiu of the Hong Kong Medical Association told The Straits Times that a lockdown should be imposed only if there is good reason to expect a high degree of non-compliance of mass testing, which is not the case in Hong Kong, where more than 90 to 100 per cent turn up for compulsory testing.

The infectious diseases expert noted that most residents are forthcoming if testing services are provided in their vicinity, as seen in recent testing exercises in housing estates and Yau Ma Tei.

More than 20,000 people have been tested at specimen stations in Yau Ma Tei – another hot zone.

Increasing testing facilities near hot zones for voluntary testing, and compulsory testing if a single case is found in a problematic building or a building in a hot zone, should be more cost-effective compared with a lockdown, said Dr Leung.

When asked about Prof Hui’s suggestion for a retest if numbers are high, Dr Leung agreed.

“If only a few cases are found in isolated buildings, only those buildings affected may need to be rechecked.

“The government may also need to re-examine how it interprets the sewage test findings as the findings may not necessarily correlate with active transmission.”

Last Friday, Yau Tsim Mong district councillors criticised the pending lockdown in Jordan, saying it did not make sense as the problem may be environmental.

They noted that Yau Tsim Mong, which Jordan is part of, has many old buildings that are not well-maintained and have ill-fitting or altered pipes that could contribute to the spread of the virus.

Local media reported that councillor Suzanne Wu described the government’s approach as “ridiculous” and said that councillors had raised concerns about partially open pipes in many buildings since February last year but these warnings were ignored.

“Trapping people in an environment that may have already been contaminated only increases the risk (of infection),” she was quoted as saying.



Residents of a neighbourhood queue up for a mandatory Covid-19 test, in the Jordan district of Kowloon in Hong Kong, on Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Dr Leung said there must be community mobilisation to improve environmental hygiene and sewage pipe systems in many of the old residential areas to stem the problem.

Epidemiologist Ben Cowling, a professor at The University of Hong Kong, told ST that he does not believe any more lockdowns should be implemented until it has been determined if the Jordan lockdown was effective.

He added that the virus in sewage pipe samples “probably came into the area when one or more residents acquired infection from outside the area and then returned home”. It could also be that a visitor from outside the area visited and infected residents .

“The virus won’t survive for long in the pipes, so if all infected people in the lockdown area can be identified and isolated, then this would prevent any further transmission from those infected persons,” he said.

He added that the high daily infections in the past few days are partly a consequence of the mandatory testing in some areas of Kowloon.

While he believes daily case numbers will gradually subside over the next few weeks, Hong Kong is unlikely to achieve zero cases per day before Chinese New Year.