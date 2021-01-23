Hong Kong govt puts district on lockdown for mandatory testing to curb Covid-19 outbreak

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government moved overnight in a multi-bureau effort to place parts of Jordan, a neighbourhood on the Kowloon Peninsula under lockdown for mandatory testing as the pandemic situation remains worrying.

People in the specified restricted area in Jordan, bounded by Woosung Street to its east, Nanking Street to its south, Battery Street to its west and Kansu Street to its north, have to stay in their premises and undergo compulsory testing.

In a statement issued early Saturday (Jan 23), the government said it aims to wrap up this exercise in 48 hours so as to "achieve the goal of zero cases in the district" and allow residents to get to work by 6am on Monday.

It said outbreaks in the district remained severe.

From Jan 1 to 20, the Jordan specified area recorded 162 confirmed cases, involving 56 buildings.

"In the past few days, the ratio of the sewage samples found in the buildings located in the restricted area being constantly tested positive was higher than that of the other areas of the Jordan specified area, which implies possibly infected persons might be present at those places," said the government.

It added that the buildings in the Jordan restricted area are old and lack maintenance and sub-divided units are common so infection risks are high.

"After risk assessment, we think it is necessary to issue a restriction-testing declaration for the restricted area to break the transmission chain in the district and dispel the worries of residents in the district," the statement added.

The government appealed to employers to be understanding, adding that it hopes the "temporary inconvenience will completely cut the local transmission chains" and ease residents' worries and fear.

Secretary for Health Sophia Chan, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam Sing and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui are to give a briefing about the situation at 9am.

Overnight, workers started loading food and cleaning supplies to the area as officials cordoned off the restricted zone and set up temporary specimen collection stations.

At 11.30pm, some residents in the area were seen "fleeing" with their luggage and pets, local media reported.

This came after news was leaked earlier in the day about the lockdown, but health officials did not comment when asked at the daily briefing.

Hong Kong recorded 61 cases on Friday, of which 55 are local, 26 are untraceable and 13 in Yau Tsim Mong district. This brings the tally to more than 9,900 cases and 168 deaths.

Health officials on Friday said at the daily briefing that there were more than 50 preliminary cases.

In the past two weeks, more than 20,000 people have been tested in Yau Ma Tei testing centres.