Hong Kong Covid-19 health code may not be mandatory, newspapers report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A planned China-style health code system in Hong Kong is likely to apply only to people who test positive to Covid-19 and incoming travellers rather than the entire population, according to local media reports.

People who test positive to the virus will be assigned a red code, and arriving travellers will be given a yellow code, which will prohibit them from activities such as dining at restaurants or attending gyms, the Hong Kong Economic Times and Ming Pao reported, citing unidentified people.

Such a system would allay concerns of rolling out China's mandatory code, which assigns higher-risk residents red and yellow codes - with green for low-risk people - based on their testing and travel records.

Red-coded people have their movement restricted until they test negative over a certain period of time.

The proposed Hong Kong system will possibly lean on the city's existing vaccine pass, Ming Pao said.

Hong Kong's new health minister this week floated the possibility of shortening hotel quarantine with measures such as medical surveillance and health codes, as the city wrestles with rising cases and impatience from businesses from more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions, which has led to a record exodus of residents and brought into question the city's future as a financial hub.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee will propose a plan to China to open borders, but he won't discuss it publicly before reaching a consensus with the mainland, the HKET reported, citing Executive Council Convener Regina Ip, without elaborating on details.