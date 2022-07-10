Hong Kong mulls over health code similar to China to fight Covid-19, says report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is considering implementing a health code system similar to mainland China's in a bid to contain Covid-19 without tightening social-distancing measures, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (July 10), citing new health chief Lo Chung-mau.

Mr Lo dismissed concerns that the proposed measure, which may require real-name registration, would be unpopular with Hong Kong people, arguing that it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said, citing the secretary of health's comments on a TV programme.

"If we give Covid-19-positive people freedom and let them roam the surrounding areas, those without Covid-19 will have their freedoms affected," Mr Lo said, according to the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong's "Leave Home Safe" contact-tracing app has limitations because it does not prevent virus-positive people from accessing public areas nor does it inform residents they are entering high-risk locations, the report cited Mr Lo as saying.

The city on Sunday reported 2,992 new local Covid-19 infections and 219 imported cases.