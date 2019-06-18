Hong Kong anti-extradition Bill protesters repeat calls for Carrie Lam's resignation

HONG KONG - The organisers of a massive protest that drew two million onto Hong Kong streets last weekend repeated calls on Tuesday (June 18) for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down for her mishandling of a divisive extradition Bill.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mrs Lam offered her "most sincere apology" to Hong Kong, saying she realised she "needs to do more".

But it was not enough for the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF).

About an hour after Mrs Lam's press conference ended, members of CHRF held up signs repeating the demands which they said Mrs Lam had yet to respond to.

The group rejected Mrs Lam's apology and said she was simply talking about her own problems without answering any questions, or meeting any of their demands.

Calling Mrs Lam "incompetent", convenor of the CHRF Jimmy Sham said Mrs Lam did not listen to the problems of Hong Kongers.

"We need a Chief Executive who responds to the problems of Hong Kongers, we don't need a Chief Executive who talks about her own problems," he told journalists outside the Legislative Council.

CHRF vice-convenor Bonnie Leung said they have repeatedly called on Mrs Lam to step down because she can no longer effectively govern Hong Kong.

Related Story HK reopens central government offices after mass protests against extradition Bill

"There are some mistakes too big that you do not deserve to have a second chance," Ms Leung said, in response to Mrs Lam's appeal to Hong Kongers to give her another chance to lead.

"I've said that I want another chance," Mrs Lam told the press conference which started at 4pm and lasted nearly an hour.

Activists Nathan Law and Joshua Wong, who were prominent figures of the 2014 Occupy Movement, will also hold a press conference on Tuesday evening to give their response to what Mrs Lam said in her press conference.

Mr Wong was just released from prison on Monday after serving time for organising the protests in 2014, which crippled Hong Kong's central business district for months.